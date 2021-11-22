Gareth Southgate signs a contract with England, Newcastle enters the Vlahovic transfer race, and Chelsea are concerned about Lukaku’s fitness.

ENGLAND’S GARETH SOUTHGATE has signed a new contract that will keep him in charge until the end of the 2024 European Championships.

Since taking over as Three Lions manager in 2016, he has done an outstanding job and will now lead England to the 2022 World Cup and the Euros.

Newcastle has reportedly entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina for £70 million.

Newcastle are also making preparations for their January transfer window, with reports linking them with Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic and Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule.

We also have the most up-to-date information on Chelsea’s transfer plans, with Romelu Lukaku ruled out of the match against Juventus.

TEAM NEWS FOR CHELSEA

In a crucial Champions League match at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will face Juventus.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel will make a late decision on Romelu Lukaku’s fitness, but he is unlikely to play.

Lukaku was out with an ankle injury until Monday, when he returned to team training.

Due to a hamstring injury, Kai Havertz is also a doubt, but Jorginho is fit and available.

Timo Werner, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury, is in the same boat.

TEAM NEWS FOR VILLARREAL

Due to a hamstring injury, Villarreal manager Unai Emery will be without his star player Gerard Moreno once again.

Serge Aurier, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, will also miss out because he is ineligible for the Champions League.

The Yellow Submarine may have to make a late decision on Arnaut Danjuma’s and Etienne Capoue’s fitness.

However, there is optimism that Dnjuma and Capoue will be fit for the Madrigal match.

TEAM NEWS FROM MAN UTD

In the Champions League, Manchester United takes on Villarreal at the Madrigal on Tuesday.

Because this is United’s first game since former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired, Michael Carrick has been named interim manager.

Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, and Raphael Varane are all out due to tendon, thigh, head, and hamstring injuries.

Mason Greenwood is also unavailable due to a recent positive COVID-19 test.

‘IT SNOWBALLED,’ says the narrator.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return, according to Paul Merson, ruined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United manager.

“I feel sorry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“After finishing second last season, he had a game plan at the start of the season.

“He’s been chasing Jadon Sancho for a long time, got him in, and he’s extended Edinson Cavani’s contract for another year.”

“Then, right before the season begins, he receives Ronaldo.”

I believe he has thrown everything out…

