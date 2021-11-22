Gareth Southgate’s contract has been extended for another two years, until 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s contract as manager of the England men’s team has been extended for another two years, until December 2024.

The agreement ensures that the Three Lions’ most successful coach since 1966 World Cup winner Alf Ramsey will stay in charge for the next two major tournaments.

Southgate’s previous contract, which he shared with assistant Steve Holland, was set to expire after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but if England qualify, he will now be in charge beyond Euro 2024 in Germany.

“I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our time in our respective roles,” said Southgate.

“It’s still an incredible honor to lead this group.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Mark [Bullingham, CEO], John [McDermott, technical director], and the Board for their support, as well as the players and support team.

“We have a fantastic opportunity in front of us, and I know they, as well as the fans, are all very excited about what this squad can accomplish in the future.”

Southgate has guided England to the World Cup semi-finals, third place in the Nations League, and runners-up at Euro 2020 in his five years in charge.

The 10-0 win in San Marino set a new record for the largest margin of victory in a football match, but it was also significant for England manager Gareth Southgate.

Since 1990, he has been England’s longest-serving manager (in terms of games played), surpassing Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Southgate will sit behind only Walter Winterbottom and Alf Ramsey, the two footballing knights who respectively led England into the professional age and to the top of the world, if he makes it to the end of his new contract.

Southgate landed in this position by accident.

Sam Allardyce was the permanent choice with the temporary tenure, but his plans were thwarted by his own arrogance, and he was left to stew over the alleged witch hunt that led to his demise.

Southgate, unlike many of his predecessors, has grown into the job rather than being suffocated by it.

He is only the second England manager to lead his country to consecutive major tournament semi-finals, and he is the man most responsible for reuniting the English public with their national team.

