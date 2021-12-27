Garrett Wilson, a star quarterback at Ohio State, has declared for the NFL Draft.

Garrett Wilson, a standout quarterback at Ohio State, has chosen to enter the NFL Draft.

With bowl season in full swing, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson took to social media on Monday to update fans on his status with the Buckeyes.

The star wide receiver has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wilson revealed his NFL Draft choice in a touching letter that he shared on Twitter.

Wilson wrote, “I want to begin by thanking you all from the bottom of my heart.”

“The last three years have been unforgettable, and becoming a Buckeye has been the best decision I’ve ever made.”

I’d like to express my gratitude to my teammates, trainers, and the entire coaching staff – thank you, Coach Hartline, Coach Day, Coach Mick, and Coach Nico.

Without each and every one of you, I would not be in this situation.

“Thank you for your unwavering love, guidance, and support, my family.”

This journey has taken a lifetime to complete, and today, after much thought, I am excited to begin the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft.”

Wilson was regarded as one of college football’s most exciting playmakers entering this season.

He improved his draft stock by accumulating 1,058 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season.