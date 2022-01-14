Garrett Wilson, according to one NFL analyst, would be a perfect fit for one team.

Garrett Wilson, according to one NFL analyst, is a perfect fit for one team.

Garrett Wilson of Ohio State is almost certain to be selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With that said, it appears that one team in particular would be a good fit for him.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic shared his thoughts on what the New York Jets might do with one of their first-round picks on the latest episode of the “Can’t Wait” podcast.

Wilson could be targeted by the Jets with one of their first-round picks, according to him.

“I think Garrett Wilson fits what LaFleur wants in that offense to a T,” Brugler said.

Wilson would add another intriguing weapon to Mike LaFleur’s offense.

He’d also relieve Corey Davis of some of the burden.

NFL Analyst Thinks Garrett Wilson Is Perfect Fit For 1 NFL Team

