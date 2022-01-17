Garry Rodrigues scores a stunning backheel goal against Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations after coming off the bench.

Garry Rodrigues scores a stunning backheel goal after coming off the bench against Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations.

In a 1-1 draw against hosts Cameroon, CAPE VERDE winger Garry Rodrigues came off the bench to score one of the tournament’s goals.

After Vincent Aboubakar’s fifth goal of the competition, the 31-year-old was introduced at half-time with the Blue Sharks trailing.

What an accomplishment!

With a brilliant finish, Garry Rodrigues equalizes for Cape Verde! pic.twitter.comqP4ghM8JUA

And he made an immediate impact after being picked out by Kenny Rocha Santos and scoring with an exquisite backheel.

As the ball flew past him and into the net, Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana was completely taken aback.

Rodrigues scored his first goal since a 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory for Cape Verde against Liberia in October.

Since joining the Greek club in September, the Olympiacos forward has yet to score and has drawn a black in ten appearances.

On social media, fans praised his witty goal, with one user writing, “What an equalizer.”

“One of the best goals of the tournament,” said another.

“Excellent!”

“Is Garry Rodrigues’ goal the best of the tournament?” a third wondered.

“Garry Rodrigues coming out of the changing room late at half-time, getting subbed on, then scoring a beauty like it’s easy,” TikTok Sports added.

Follow in the footsteps of this man.”

“A ridiculously smart Cruyff-flick finish from Garry Rodrigues,” one fan wrote.

“The cheek of that, great finish by Garry Rodrigues,” said one.

Despite finishing third in Group A, Cape Verde has a chance to advance to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Cameroon, on the other hand, finished first in their group, with seven points from three games.

