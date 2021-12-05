Trending
Gary Danielson’s Performance Is Met With Applause In College Football

0
on Sports

If the college football world isn’t talking about Gary Danielson on Saturday, it isn’t a college football Saturday.

Danielson is back on the call for CBS as Georgia takes on Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

Georgia led 10-0 in the second quarter before Alabama rallied to take a 31-17 lead in the fourth.

Bryce Young set a new SEC title game record for passing yards in the first half (283).

Danielson has been impressed by the Crimson Tide’s performance, which includes Young.

As a result, the college football world has erupted in a barrage of jokes about Danielson.

