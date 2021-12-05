Gary Danielson’s Performance Is Met With Applause In College Football

Gary Danielson’s Performance Is Met With Applause Throughout The College Football World

If the college football world isn’t talking about Gary Danielson on Saturday, it isn’t a college football Saturday.

Danielson is back on the call for CBS as Georgia takes on Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

Georgia led 10-0 in the second quarter before Alabama rallied to take a 31-17 lead in the fourth.

Bryce Young set a new SEC title game record for passing yards in the first half (283).

Danielson has been impressed by the Crimson Tide’s performance, which includes Young.

As a result, the college football world has erupted in a barrage of jokes about Danielson.

College Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson’s Performance

Gary Danielson goes all Yoda talking about Bryce Young “Unteachable assets he has”. 😂 — Tommy Wofford (@Hunter_Golfer) December 4, 2021

“Unteachable instincts”. Does Gary Danielson know what instincts are? — Justin Yost (@TheJustinYost) December 4, 2021

Gary Danielson is having a fantastic game… great point on Bowers stopping his route short.. Stetson expected him to cut in front of defender. — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 4, 2021

If we could all love our kids like Gary Danielson loves ‘Bama we would all be better parents. — Buckeye Mike in NOLA (@MichaelBCline) December 4, 2021

You notice Gary Danielson isn’t talking about Will Anderson getting mauled https://t.co/UqzmtoNOv5 — Bama Sportz ™️🐘🏈 (@Bamasportz) December 4, 2021