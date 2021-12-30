Gary Kirsten wants to be England’s next coach, but only if the Test and One-Day International roles are separated.

With Chris Silverwood likely to be fired after the Ashes, the coach who led South Africa and India to No. 1 in the Test rankings throws his hat in the ring.

Gary Kirsten admits that the prospect of reviving England’s Test fortunes after their defeat in Australia intrigues him.

The former India and South Africa coach has previously been linked with the England job and is expected to be near the top of a shortlist of candidates if Chris Silverwood resigns in the new year.

After a disappointing year in which England won just four matches and finished seventh in the World Test Championship table, the task of rebuilding the red ball team is daunting, but Kirsten is confident that it can be accomplished.

Despite missing out to Silverwood when Trevor Bayliss left his role in 2019, despite being a heavy favourite, he has never ruled out returning to international cricket after spending the previous eight years in a variety of roles, the majority of them in T20 franchise cricket.

If the opportunity to lead England arises again, the ECB will have to break with tradition and separate the roles of white ball and red ball coaches, something they have previously been hesitant to do.

“Listen, it [the England job]is always a consideration because it’s such a huge honor,” Kirsten says.

“I’ve been on this journey twice now (in 2015 and 2019 when England hired new coaches), and I’ve always made it clear that I would never commit to doing all formats.”

“And it becomes a consideration once international cricket boards realize they need to divide coaching roles.”

“Working with a Test team or an ODI team is a fantastic experience.

Listen, the England One-Day International team is set-up, and you’re currently the best ODI team in the world.

In December 2009, just over a year after taking the job, the former South African opener led India to the top of the Test rankings for the first time.

Kirsten cemented his place in Indian folklore by leading India to victory in the 2011 World Cup, defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

He then did it again.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

