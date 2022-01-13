Gary Lineker asks Chris Wood about the’mad fee’ for a £25 million Newcastle transfer, and Chris Wood responds.

Chris Wood responds to Gary Lineker’s question about the’mad fee’ for the £25 million Newcastle transfer.

Wood says he hopes his price tag will look like a bargain in six months and that the critics and doubters will not detract him from the task at hand.

Gary Lineker only needed to type one exploding head emoji to start the conversation.

In response to the news that Newcastle United had made a £20 million offer for Burnley striker Chris Wood, Lineker expressed his disbelief in a very modern way.

When Magpies fans responded to the criticism with a call to arms, he was ready to double down.

“I haven’t dismissed him.”

Lineker wrote, “He’s a decent player, but at 30 it’s a ridiculous fee.”

He wasn’t alone, judging by the reaction in football.

Newcastle appears to be “planning for the Championship,” according to one recruitment expert, a harsh assessment given the club’s relegation woes and the opportunity they’ve taken to weaken a direct rival.

On Thursday, Wood was introduced as a Newcastle player, for a fee of £25 million.

When asked about Lineker’s comments, the New Zealand striker responded, “It’s one of those: you’re only worth as much as a club is willing to pay for you.”

“If Newcastle thinks that’s what I’m worth right now, then that’s the way it is.”

“Who knows, maybe in six months we’ll look back on this as a great deal and it’ll all be worth it.”

In that sense, the price tag has no bearing on me; I’m still faced with the same challenge and motivation to work hard.”

It’s one of those deals that is motivated by football logic rather than financial considerations.

By the time his contract expires, Wood will be 32, and no other club in the world would have triggered the release clause in his Burnley contract.

However, it appears to be a good investment for Newcastle.

They need goals and wins because they won’t have a focal point for their attack until March.

Relegation would cost many times the money spent on Wood, and the club’s January philosophy is based on the need to stay up and rebuild in the summer.

“It doesn’t matter what else is going on,” says a.

