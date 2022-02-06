Gary Lineker has been diagnosed with Norovirus, just days after contracting Covid and being forced to leave his role as FA Cup presenter.

Leicester City were knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest 4-1, capping a bad week for Foxes fan Gary Lineker.

Lineker is housebound after returning from South Africa and testing positive for Covid-19, as well as contracting Norovirus.

He was unable to present the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup over the weekend due to his illness.

As a result, he was forced to sit on his sofa and watch his beloved Leicester.

He may have wished he hadn’t bothered.

At a raucous City Ground, last season’s FA Cup winners were outclassed 4-1 by Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Lineker confirmed he was suffering from Covid-19 and Norovirus while reacting to the bloodbath on Twitter, with the shocking performance adding to his misery.

“First Covid, then the dreadful Noravirus,” Lineker wrote.

Now there’s this shambles.

“What a nightmare of a few days.”

Forest took a 2-0 lead after two goals in less than a minute from Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson.

Before Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for the Foxes, skipper Joe Worrall made it three.

However, Djed Spence’s goal on the hour put an end to any hopes of a Leicester comeback, sealing a famous victory for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Lineker was gracious in defeat, but couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at Forest’s Championship status as he tweeted: “Congratulations and well played @NFFC Credit where it’s due.”

“A well-deserved victory.”

With a winking emoji, he said, “A real FA Cup giantkilling.”

Lineker first revealed last Thursday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after becoming ill on his flight back from South Africa.

