Gary Lineker, Piers Morgan and fans poke fun at Manchester City in the wake of their two-year ban

News of Manchester City’s two-year ban from European football has lit up social media.

While City fans are incredulous with the punishment, supporters of rival clubs are already celebrating following the bombshell news.

The club were issued with the damaging ban and fine of €30million (£25m) for ‘serious breaches’ of their club licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

The ban is subject to an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On Twitter, many are speculating about which team will now finish fifth and claim City’s vacant Champions League spot.

But many used the opportunity to poke fun at Arsenal who appear unlikely to capitalise on the extra place, with the Gunners currently languishing down in 10th.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker also joked that he is ‘not sure if City can afford the legal fees’ to mount the challenge.

While Arsenal fan Piers Morgan tweeted: ‘Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for Champions League just got 25% better.’