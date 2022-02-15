Gary Neville, a Manchester United legend, claims to know who is behind the ‘disgusting’ dressing room leaks that are undermining the club.

Gary Neville, a Manchester United legend, claims to know who is behind the ‘disgusting’ dressing room leaks that are jeopardizing the club’s reputation.

Under Ralf Rangnick’s leadership, a number of stories from within the Old Trafford camp have been exposed in recent weeks.

Neville is enraged that information about the squad is being leaked to the press, and claims he knows which players and representatives are to blame.

“I remember when I first joined Sky and we had the Champions League in the early years, and I went over to Napoli to do a game involving Chelsea,” he said on his Sky podcast.

“It was when Andre Villas-Boas was their manager, and he left out Frank Lampard, Michael Essien, Ashley Cole, and four or five other important players.”

“Managers usually do that in their final days at a club because they see it as a free hit.”

“I remember sitting with our team at lunchtime, and they were getting messages about team news being leaked and the manager being slammed, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘does this actually happen?’

“On a matchday, players’ agents and public relations teams were briefing the media on what was going on inside a club, and it was the first time I had seen or heard of it – it really unnerved me.”

“That’s what’s going on right now at Manchester United – the PR teams, agents, and marketing teams are all doing it for their own player’s self-preservation.”

“However, they are unaware that when they go to the media, those media people go to us – so we know who is briefing.”

“We don’t like it, but we know who it is.”

“We’re not going to throw people under the bus here because we value journalistic integrity – but they’re doing it in the same way Chelsea did all those years ago.”

“They have to put an end to it and work as hard as they possibly can.”

According to recent reports, the playing staff is fracturing as cliques grow stronger.

Others have criticized Rangnick’s training methods, claiming that they dislike the 11v11 match scenarios at Carrington and prefer specific drills to improve skills.

In another leak, Rangnick’s assistant Chris Armas, who is in charge of many of the sessions, is referred to as Ted Lasso, after the hapless TV comedy character football coach.

“I thought that was downright disrespectful on Friday – I did not find it funny at all,” Neville continued.

