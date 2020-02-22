Gary Neville calls on Bruno Fernandes to help Manchester United break down tough defences

Gary Neville hopes Bruno Fernandes ‘will be the difference’ for Manchester United in games in which they struggle to break down opposition defences.

United boosted their top four hopes on Monday night with a 2-0 win at Chelsea but it is against teams below them in the table they have struggled against, particularly at home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have won just six of their 13 home matches in the Premier League this season, drawing five and losing two.

Neville told Sky Sports: ‘The problem they’ve (United) got is when they come up against a team who are solid.

‘They have problems in creativity and breaking down a team that basically sits behind the ball in numbers.

‘That’s happened time and time again. It’s a well-known pattern.

‘Maybe Bruno Fernandes will be the difference in certain games now at Old Trafford.

‘They will be hoping they can get a little bit more out him in terms of creativity and assists, but there’s still a lot to do for them to convince us all that they can go on a consistent run.’

Fernandes was delighted with his first win as a Manchester United player after he helped his side to victory at Stamford Bridge.

Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire headers gave the Red Devils the win in a game which saw Chelsea have two goals disallowed by VAR.

The United midfielder told Sky Sports: ‘I feel great, it’s a difficult game, a great team, and we need to win to keep forward in this way.

‘We can do much better with the ball, but here it was a good game. I feel good, I play for the biggest club in England and I am really happy, it’s a dream come true.’

Captain Maguire heaped praise on their new £68million man: ‘The quality on the ball he brings, technical ability, the presence he’s brought in, he’s a leader, long may it continue.’