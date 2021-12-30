Gary Neville chooses NINE players from Manchester United’s two main rivals as he and Jamie Carragher prepare their season-long teams.

Gary Neville chooses NINE players from Manchester United’s two main rivals as he and Jamie Carragher put together their season-long teams.

GARY NEVILLE set aside his Manchester United allegiance to name NINE players from their two main rivals in his team of the season thus far.

In the last four months, the Sky Sports pundit has teamed up with Jamie Carragher to pick his best XI.

In his 3-4-3 formation, he selected five Liverpool players and four Manchester City players.

Neville chose Alisson in goal, Virgil van Dijk in central defense, Trent Alexander-Arnold at right wing-back, and Mo Salah and Diogo Jota in attack from Anfield.

Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo joined Van Dijk at the back, with Alexander-Arnold on the opposite flank.

Rodri was in charge of the middle of the park, while Phil Foden was in charge of the front line.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and West Ham’s Declan Rice were the other two players in Neville’s squad.

And the former United right-back defended his choices, particularly when it came to Rodri.

“I just thought Dias, Van Dijk, and Rudiger have been absolutely outstanding at their clubs,” Neville said.

With Rice and Rodri, I wanted to get two midfielders in.

‘This year at City, Rodri has been absolutely incredible,’ says the coach.

Someone who does the job week in and week out, underrated and underappreciated.

He’s made a huge leap forward.

‘The full-backs – it’s unfortunate for Robertson at Liverpool, but Cancelo and Alexander-Arnold have lit up the league from full-back this season, just absolutely brilliant.”

Despite opting for a 4-3-3 formation, Carragher agreed on eight of the eleven players.

The Liverpool legend chose Aaron Ramsdale over Alisson.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Rudiger, and Cancelo made up his defensive back four.

Salah, Jota, and Foden were also in agreement for their front threes.

Carragher, on the other hand, chose Conor Gallagher and Bernardo Silva to play on either side of Rice, leaving Rodri out.

And he couldn’t believe one of the season’s biggest stars had been left out by his colleague.

“How the hell haven’t you put Bernardo Silva in your team?” Carra questioned.

“I just haven’t,” Neville said flatly.

Salah was the best player in the Premier League so far, according to both men, with Foden being the best young talent and Pep Guardiola being the best coach.

They both agreed that goalkeepers were the best signings, but while Carragher chose Ramsdale, Neville chose Jose Sa.

Despite his injury problems this season, Carragher and Neville agreed that if they could choose anyone to join their former clubs, they would sign Kevin De Bruyne.

