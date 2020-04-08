Gary Neville condemns Premier League for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak

Gary Neville has slammed the Premier League’s approach over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, labelling the last few days as a ‘PR disaster’.

On Friday, following a meeting with the PFA, LMA and EFL, the Premier League issued a lengthy statement saying that the current campaign has been suspended indefinitely and that they would be making a £20million donation to the NHS.

The Premier League also announced it would be pledging £125m to the EFL and National League but this would only be an advanced payment, rather than an increase, which many feel is needed to keep clubs in England’s football pyramid afloat during the pandemic.

The move was met with heavy criticism and now Neville is leading from the front as he took to social media on Sunday morning to publicly condemn how the Premier League have been ‘slow’ to react to the pandemic and how they have ‘blindsided’ the league’s players, who said in a statement that the £20m NHS donation ‘could be more’.

Writing on Twitter, Neville said: ‘The Premier League are handling the coronavirus crisis terribly. Slow to lockdown, tried one last weekend of games.

‘Furloughing straight away a PR disaster. Turning on players publicly, trying to blindside them. No increase in funding for EFL, National League. All stakeholders unhappy with their approach.’

Neville’s criticisms highlight how a weekend of fixtures were played at the beginning of March despite confirmation that the deadly virus had already reached the shores of Britain and was continuing to spread.

The following Monday, Manchester City’s home clash with Arsenal became the first Premier League game to be postponed after a number of Arsenal’s players went into self-isolation after boss Mikel Arteta was diagnosed with the illness.

Neville condemned certain Premier League clubs for using the government’s job retention scheme straight away.

The scheme, which was implemented as a result of the coronavirus spread, will see the government pay 80 per cent of workers’ wages up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

Liverpool became the latest side to join the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Norwich City in using the scheme – a move that has been met with heavy criticism.

As a result, there have been demands from health secretary Matt Hancock urging Premier League players to take a pay cut to help battle the spread of the virus.

The Premier League echoed Hancock’s sentiments by suggesting that they should take a pay cut of 30 per cent – a move Neville believes has blindsided the players.

Like Neville, many of the league’s top stars were furious with the suggestion that they would be unwilling to help with Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire – Liverpool and Manchester United captains respectively – already committed to curtailing wages to help the NHS.

Wayne Rooney, one of Neville’s former United team-mates, also took issue with Hancock on Sunday by insisting the pressure being put on football’s stars is a ‘disgrace’.

He said in the Times that he would happily support nurses financially, buy ventilators or take a pay cut if Derby asked him to, but added: ‘I’m not every player. I’m 34, I’ve had a long career and I’ve earned well.

‘I’m in a place where I could give something up. Not every footballer is in the same position.

‘Yet suddenly the whole profession has been put on the spot with a demand for 30 per cent pay cuts across the board. Why are footballers suddenly the scapegoats?

‘How the past few days have played out is a disgrace. First the health secretary, Matt Hancock, in his daily update on coronavirus, said that Premier League players should take a pay cut.

‘He was supposed to be giving the nation the latest on the biggest crisis we’ve faced in our lifetimes.

‘Why was the pay of footballers even in his head? Was he desperate to divert attention from his government’s handling of this pandemic?’

In a final point, Neville insists the Premier League has too many stakeholders with different interests.

In a second tweet, he suggested that a re-alignment for all those connected with football up and down the country could be a solution once the pandemic subsides and life returns to what it once was.

He added: ‘Football has too many stakeholders with different interests. They all meet regularly and say they collaborate but when s*** hits the fan, the Premier League has all the power and go solo!

‘It’s unravelling before our eyes. A re-alignment for all clubs, fans and the game would be welcome.’