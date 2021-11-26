Gary Neville: Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville believes that academy players who have been “dumped” by the sport require more mental health support.

Gary Neville: Academy players who have been “dumped” by football need more mental health support, according to the former Manchester United captain.

‘One of my best friends is still hurting from his rejection at Manchester United when he was 16 years old.’

Gary Neville has backed calls for the creation of a proper “mental health support system” for released academy footballers.

Former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review of English football governance went beyond its remit, recommending that more be done to support players who do not make it despite dedicating their young lives to academies.

Crouch claimed that the sheer volume of evidence she was given made it impossible for her to ignore it.

I’ve spent the last year exposing former academy players’ severe mental health issues and the lack of support they received after being released.

Max Noble, a former Fulham academy player who suffered from anxiety and depression as a result of his experiences, called for an aftercare system to be established for released players to support their mental health in an interview with this newspaper in January.

“It’s always been a problem,” said Neville, who played right-back for England and Manchester United.

“To this day, one of my best friends is still hurting from his rejection at Manchester United when he was 16 years old.”

“I believe there is a mental health crisis in this country, and I believe there is definitely a need for mental health support for players who have been dumped by the game and must be, unfortunately.”

We know that clubs snare players as young as six, seven, eight, nine years old and enroll them in academies, where they drop out in large numbers.”

The report, according to Neville, “highlighted an issue that the game should look after better, those who have not made it through not being talented enough, not being selected, injury, or whatever reason they’ve left the game.”

It’s a point that I don’t believe should be overlooked.”

