Gary Neville gives a scathing two-word verdict on Romelu Lukaku as he discusses whether the Chelsea striker can press forward.

Gary Neville gives a scathing two-word verdict on Romelu Lukaku as he debates whether the Chelsea striker can press forward.

GARY NEVILLE slammed Romelu Lukaku’s claim that he has learned to press since joining Chelsea.

After a contentious interview aired on Sky Italy this week, the striker has become a talking point at Stamford Bridge.

During the coverage of Chelsea vs. Liverpool on Sky Sports, a commentator mentioned Lukaku.

“Romelu Lukaku has said there are variations to his game, that he can press,” Tyler explained.

“He can’t,” Neville, a co-commentator, responded simply.

Lukaku was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s matchday squad against Liverpool, with Kai Havertz starting in his place.

Tuchel stated that he would discipline the Belgian and hold showdown talks with him, claiming that the club could have done without the negative publicity generated by the interview.

After admitting in the interview that he would like to return to Inter Milan, it is unclear where Lukaku’s future lies.

Chelsea did not miss him against Liverpool, as Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic both scored to tie the game at 2-2.

Despite playing without a recognized striker, the Blues came back from a 2-0 deficit and arguably had the better of the second half.

Tuchel’s side pressed from the start, with Pulisic and Mason Mount joining Havertz up front, and their pressure helped Chelsea equalize when Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the ball away.

