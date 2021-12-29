Gary Neville has requested that Manchester United players meet with Ralf Rangnick to discuss issues such as the Ronaldo situation.

Gary Neville has requested a meeting between Manchester United players and Ralf Rangnick to discuss issues such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation.

Gary Neville, a Manchester United legend, has called for an emergency meeting of the players… without interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

In the wake of reports of discord in the Manchester United dressing room, Neville has urged the team to’sort it out.’

Rangnick has United unbeaten in three Premier League games, collecting seven points out of a possible nine.

However, the performances have been underwhelming, particularly in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle, where they were outplayed.

There may be ‘dissatisfaction’ among the players, according to Neville, with Ronaldo in particular appearing dissatisfied.

“On United I’m seeing reports of dressing room dissatisfaction this morning,” Neville wrote on Twitter.

Something wasn’t quite right against Norwich, and it wasn’t quite right against Newcastle.

“Considering the performance levels, 4 points from those games isn’t a disaster.”

Have a meeting (without employees) and figure it out!”

After the 2-2 draw at Newcastle, Talisman Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were chastised for storming down the tunnel.

According to the Mail, there is a low level of morale in the camp, with concerns about cliques in the locker room.

At halftime during the Newcastle games, Neville didn’t hold back in his criticism of United’s players.

On Sky Sports, the 46-year-old slammed the team, saying: “They’re whinging at each other! They’re a bunch of whingebags! A bunch of whingebags!”

“Watch them on the pitch with their arms up in the air, complaining about everything! They’re absolutely shocking in the first half!”

“They got the last manager sacked! Ralf Rangnick isn’t going to get sacked because he’s only been with them for a few weeks, but they’ll get a lot of managers sacked, that lot, if they keep going like this.”

“They need to get their act together because it’s way below what’s expected.”

“They’ve played the bottom two teams in the league and shown us nothing! It has nothing to do with the manager, by the way.”

“It has something to do with the players out on the field.”

“It’s not enough.”

