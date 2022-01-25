Gary Neville launched a ‘full-on assault’ on Steven Gerrard to persuade him to leave Liverpool for Manchester United.

Gary Neville launched a ‘full-on assault’ to persuade Steven Gerrard to leave Liverpool for Manchester United.

When Gary Neville tried to persuade Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to join Manchester United, he was bluntly turned down.

While on international duty, the Sky Sports pundit admitted to tapping up his English colleague.

During Euro 2004, Neville attempted to persuade Gerrard to switch from Anfield to Old Trafford, according to his autobiography Red.

But it was in vain, as the Reds legend, 41, stated categorically that collaborating with Liverpool’s rivals was never an option.

Despite this, Neville, 46, claimed that after speaking with John Terry, the Aston Villa manager was tempted to move to Chelsea.

Jamie Carragher, Gerrard’s ex-teammate, asked how Sir Alex Ferguson sent him on tapping-up missions during a Monday Night Football interview.

“Will I get fined by the FA for this, for an illegal approach?” joked Neville.

“I think it’d be something casual,” he continued. “It wouldn’t be like ‘go and poach him’ or anything like that.”

“However, have a conversation with him, find out what his plans are, where he likes to eat, and so on.

“I believe it happened two or three times with England and me during Euro 1996, when I spoke with Alan Shearer.”

He and I had a conversation.

“However, because I was a junior at the time, I couldn’t hold a serious conversation with him.”

“Definitely had a chat with Wayne Rooney, but he’s a younger player, so you can’t put too much pressure on him.”

“It was a full-fledged assault with Stevie.”

Let’s get him out of there as soon as possible.

I’d like him to leave.

“To be fair, Stevie’s response was: ‘My family and I would never be able to return to Liverpool ever again,’ he said.

“We only talked for a few minutes.

He was a devoted Liverpool supporter.

When John Terry came to his room, I don’t believe he was as loyal.

“I think John Terry got about ten minutes out of him, and I got about 30 seconds out of him.”

