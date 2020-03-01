Gary Neville leads the celebrations as supporters of rival clubs revel in Liverpool’s defeat

Liverpool’s hopes of going the entire Premier League season ended with a shock 3-0 defeat away to Watford on Saturday, with Gary Neville leading the celebrations.

The Manchester United legend was delighted with events at Vicarage Road, with Ismaila Sarr scoring a brace and Troy Deeney also on the scoresheet.

Neville posted a video on Twitter in which he said: ‘Just got to London and they’re bottling it again.’

Once the match was finished, Neville posted another video in which he was seen popping a bottle of champagne.

Gary Lineker, meanwhile, tweeted: ‘Definitely Arsenal’s best result of the season. #invincibles.’

Arsenal fans had been concerned that the record that the Gunners set in 2003-04, when they became the only team to go a 38-game league season unbeaten in English football was in danger of being matched.

Arsenal’s record of 49 games unbeaten was also under threat but those concerns are now over.

Liverpool’s impressive unbeaten run, which came to an end at 44 games, had appeared vulnerable in recent weeks but Jurgen Klopp’s side still managed to overcome Norwich and West Ham despite not having been especially convincing.

Klopp’s team remain 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League but their expected title triumph now won’t be accompanied by invincible status.

Arsenal’s official Twitter account also expressed their delight at the result, tweeting: ‘Phew’.

They subsequently wrote: ‘Congratulations on a formidable unbeaten run, @LFC’.

Congratulations on a formidable unbeaten run, @LFC 👏