Gary Neville was a nightmare on the pitch, according to Arsenal legend Pires, who predicted the Manchester United legend would make him’suffer.’

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has admitted that Manchester United rival Gary Neville was “always on top” of him psychologically.

During his time at Arsenal, Pires faced Manchester United 13 times, winning twice, drawing four times, and losing seven times.

“My record against them is catastrophic and I know it,” the Frenchman admitted to The New York Times.

And, in particular, Neville made him’suffer.’

The two would square off, with Pires favoring United’s right flank.

“My friend Gary Neville,” he added.

“From a psychological standpoint, he was always on top of me.

He’d talk to me all the time, and he’d insult me constantly.

“It was in English, so I couldn’t understand a word, but I knew it wasn’t nice.”

“He was always talking to me, always yelling at me, and always looking for me.”

He had an uncanny ability to make me feel uneasy.

“Unfortunately, he prevailed.

Wayne Rooney and I had a few run-ins.

“Every time.”

Neville thrived in ‘psychological’ battles with his opponents.

“And yet, in training, with Lee Dixon, I had the same thing,” Pires continued.

“However, [Neville] was a thorn in my side.

With him, it was only a matter of psychology.

I knew I wouldn’t be able to succeed.

I knew I’d have to suffer.”

Despite a poor head-to-head record against United, Arsenal won the Premier League twice in Pires’ first four seasons at the club.

And the 48-year-old claims that the only difference between the two clubs was in’small details.’

“We were on the same level, honestly,” he said.

“It’s difficult to say who came out on top.

The games were always unique.

It all came down to minor details and individual player characteristics.

“However, they were always fantastic partners.”

