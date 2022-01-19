Gary Patterson, a long-serving TCU coach, is said to have a new job.

Gary Patterson, a long-time TCU coach, is said to have a new job.

Gary Patterson, TCU’s longtime head coach, has announced his retirement after more than 20 years on the job.

But, with a new job, he appears to be staying close to the game he loves in the state he loves.

Patterson will join the Texas Longhorns’ coaching staff, according to Horns247.com, via ESPN’s Chris Low.

He will serve as a special assistant to the head coach off the field, according to the report.

Patterson and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will be working together for the first time.

Sarkisian took his first coaching job at El Camino College while Patterson was still the head coach at TCU.

In October of last year, their teams played for the first time.

Sarkisian’s Longhorns defeated the Cowboys 32-27, giving Texas its first victory in Fort Worth since 2013.

Patterson was spotted wearing a Texas shirt yesterday, so the move was most likely foreshadowed…

