Gary Patterson, a long-time TCU coach, has a new job at Texas.

Gary Patterson, a long-time TCU coach, has a new job offer from Texas.

For the past few weeks, the rumored hiring of Gary Patterson, the former TCU head coach, has been all but confirmed.

The University of Texas, however, made it official on Friday.

Patterson has been named as the Longhorns’ new special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Look: Texas Announces New Job For Longtime TCU Coach Gary Patterson

Look: Texas Announces New Job For Longtime TCU Coach Gary Patterson