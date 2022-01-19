Gary Patterson, a long-time TCU coach, is sporting a Texas tee.

Gary Patterson, a long-time TCU coach, is sporting a Texas shirt.
On Tuesday night, longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson surprised the college football world with an unusual sight.
The 61-year-old coaching veteran was spotted wearing a Longhorns pullover while attending a Texas basketball game in the Erwin Center this evening.
Look: Longtime TCU Coach Gary Patterson Is Wearing A Texas Shirt
