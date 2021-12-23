Gary Speed’s widow marries a property developer who assisted her after the footballer committed suicide.

Gary Speed’s widow marries a property developer who assisted her after the footy legend took his own life.

A decade after Gary Speed’s suicide, his widow has married her millionaire businessman boyfriend.

Louise, 51, married Quinton Bird, 52, a property developer, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire last week after he helped her cope with her grief and loneliness following Speed’s death.

Speed, a 42-year-old Welsh footballer, took his own life on November 27, 2011, leaving the mother of two heartbroken.

He was the manager of Wales at the time, having played 677 games for Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers, and Sheffield United.

Louise and millionaire Bird have been business partners for six years and are the sole directors of Chester-based construction firm Bow Property Development.

Following Speed’s death, Louise struggled to get off the couch for two years, unable to cope with the many unanswered questions she was left with.

Last week, Louise married divorced father-of-three Bird in a lavish ceremony attended by football legend Alan Shearer, according to the Mail.

The ceremony was held in a room filled with white hydrangeas and roses, and she wore a stunning white lace gown.

It comes after Louise spoke out about Speed’s death, admitting November is always a difficult month for her.

She was initially enraged by him, and she often wonders if she can forgive him for killing himself, describing the tragedy as the ‘worst nightmare possible.’

“Have I forgiven Gary?” Louise wondered in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Will I be able to, have I been able to, or will I be able to?

“I’m not sure.”

I’ve seen the pain he’s caused his family and friends, particularly his sons, his mother and father, and myself.

“The hole he’s left in all of us.”

So I’m not sure.

I’m just not sure if I’ve forgiven him or not.

But, of course, I would like to.

“Part of it is because the anger has only recently subsided.

I was enraged with him for a long time, but it kept me strong, if you get what I mean? It was only when I let go of that anger that I felt vulnerable.”

Speed and Louise had been childhood sweethearts since they were 15 years old, and they went on their first date when they were 15 years old.

Before moving on to Everton, Newcastle, Bolton, and Sheffield United, they married during his time with Leeds.

He left the Blades in 2010 and became manager before taking over as manager of the Welsh national team.

When he died at the age of 42, Speed was still the Wales gaffer.

Louise discovered her husband hanged in their bedroom…

