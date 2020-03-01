Garza leads Iowa No. 18 and wins the 16th Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds when Iowa # 18 pulled out in the second half for a 77-68 win against Penn State # 16 on Saturday.

Garza extended his series of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza’s 14th double double of the season.

He fought in the first half, 3 out of 16 left the field, but found room to work in the second half and shot 8 out of 12.

It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten).

Iowa used a 13: 4 run to take the lead at 35:34 at halftime. The Hawkeyes then opened the second half with an 18-6 run.

Joe Wieskamp had 13 points for the Hawkeyes. CJ Fredrick returned to the Iowa grid after three missed games with a sprained right ankle and scored 10 points.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Seth Lundy had 19 points, 14 in the first half. Myles Dread had 11. “data-reactid =” 37 “> Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Seth Lundy had 19 points, 14 in the first half. Myles Dread had 11

JONES BACK

Penn State Guard Myreon Jones, who missed the last six games due to an unknown illness, played 19 minutes and scored five points.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State lost for the third time in their last four games after a winning streak of eight games and was unable to keep the Nittany Lions four-way tied for second place in the Big Ten.

Iowa won for the fourth time in six games and remained chasing a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.

POLL IMPACT

The Nittany Lions split their games this week and shouldn’t move much in the leaderboard. The same goes for the Hawkeyes, who lost in Michigan State on Tuesday after leading most of the game.

NEXT

Penn State will play Michigan State at home on Tuesday.

Iowa will play Purdue at home on Tuesday.