Gator Bowl has been turned down by one team, according to reports.

One team is said to have already declined the Gator Bowl.
Officials for the Gator Bowl have been scrambling to find a replacement since Texas A&M was unable to participate.
Regrettably, they’re quickly discovering that’s easier said than done.
According to The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Gator Bowl can begin contacting 5-7 teams about replacing the Aggies.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had first refusal, according to the report.
Other eligible teams, according to McMurphy, are also unlikely to accept.
“How many 5-7 teams have been practicing or are still in school?” he was quoted as saying by a source.
He is not mistaken.
Most college football programs with five wins or fewer are likely to fold after the season’s final game.
Unless another game is canceled and a stray team agrees to join them, the Gator Bowl could be scrapped entirely.
1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl
1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl
Gator Bowl could have replaced Texas A&M w/a 5-7 team based on APR, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Rutgers had 1st option, but declined. Other not expected to accept. “How many 5-7 teams have been practicing or are still in school? None,” source said
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 22, 2021