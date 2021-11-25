Gavi, a Chelsea target, shrugs off three Benfica players in a brilliant solo run for Barcelona.

Gavi, a Chelsea transfer target, shrugs off three Benfica players in a spectacular solo run for Barcelona.

BARCELONA has a plethora of young stars at the moment, with Gavi being one of the best.

With a sensational Champions League run, the 17-year-old demonstrated why Chelsea are so keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

For the next 15 years, we’re excited to see Gavi run rings around midfielders in the Champions League pic.twitter.comtzCRv7Ddbf

During Barca’s 0-0 draw with Benfica on Wednesday, the midfielder shrugged off three opponents to turn defense into attack.

Gavi produced an expert drag-back before sprinting goalwards after receiving the ball from Frenkie De Jong, a relative veteran in this Barcelona side at 24.

On a frustrating night for new manager Xavi at the Nou Camp, he passed the ball to Memphis Depay, who saw his shot blocked.

Fans hailed the academy product as the Catalan side’s future on social media, indicating the high expectations that had already been placed on his shoulders.

“Something about young players coming through the ranks there with names ending in I, you heard of that one guy called Messi?” wrote Instagram user’spartan__king.’

“BRO YOU’RE (17) RELAX what juice are man drinking to be playing like this?” wrote ‘Pazzthecreator’.

“If Chelsea want him, they need to sign him asap,” said fan ‘xtu_chelxsea_sonx.”

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is said to be a fan of the wonderkid and is prepared to activate his £42 million buy-out clause.

The Blues are hoping to lure him away from LaLiga before his contract with the Spanish giants runs out in 2023.

Barca intends to include an astronomical £840 million buy-out clause in any new contract, as they did with Ansu Fati and Pedri.

