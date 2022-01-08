Gene Chizik is said to have accepted a new position as a college coach.

Gene Chizik is rumored to have landed a new position as a college coach.

Gene Chizik, the former Auburn head coach who led the Tigers to the BCS National Championship in 2010, has reportedly landed a major job in college football.

Chizik hasn’t coached in a while.

He was rumored to be coaching in the USFL, a new American football league that will kick off in April.

However, earlier this week, Chizik debunked those rumors on Twitter.

We’ve figured out why.

Chizik, 60, is expected to reunite with Mack Brown at North Carolina as the defensive coordinator.

FootballScoop has the most recent updates on the situation.

“Sources told FootballScoop on Saturday that Gene Chizik is expected to be the next defensive coordinator at North Carolina,” Zach Barnett reports.

“Chizik will take over for Jay Bateman, who was fired on Friday.”

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job