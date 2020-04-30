Generous Jose! Masked Mourinho heads out to help where he can (PHOTOS)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has made the first of his deliveries from the club’s training ground kitchen garden, with the produce then passed out by Haringey council to those in need during the Covid-19 crisis.

He may have come in for some criticism during the current pandemic for letting his players train far too close together, but Mourinho showed his community spirit by putting on a protective mask and helping to distribute plants and vegetables in North London.

Jose has made the first of his weekly deliveries of fresh produce from the Kitchen Garden at our Training Centre to the food distribution hub at our stadium. This will now be distributed by @HaringeyCouncil to those most in-need within our local community.#THFC ⚪️ #COYSpic.twitter.com/IU88sG3a06 — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 29, 2020

Spurs’ training center has a kitchen garden which it uses to keep the squad healthy and well-fed, and with the players sitting at home the club have made good use of the facility.

Haringey district council are also doing their bit to make sure the greens go out to families in need and some local staff seemed delighted to see the Spurs supremo arms-laden with Rhubarb.

There was obviously no going incognito for Jose though as he donned a full team tracksuit for the snappers.