Genghis Khan or Mussolini? Who cares as long we get a new striker, eh?

50+1

Dear F365,

Modern football fans will happily take Genghis Khan or Mussolini as new club owner as long as he promises “investment”. So I’m not going to criticize Newcastle fans for accepting the Saudi royals as a replacement for Mike Ashley.

That’s because, like Newcastle fans stridently do, let’s remember that…

– Man City is owned by the equally detestable UAE regime

– Chelsea is owned by a Putin-adjacent kleptocrat

– Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal are owned by American financiers of varying degrees of loathsomeness

Glass houses and all that: my club is owned by Farhad Moshiri. I have never looked deep into the sources of his wealth, but he made most of it from Russian mining and manufacturing. All legit, I’m sure.

How do you avoid English clubs from becoming the toys of horrible people? Would a ban on foreign ownership help? I don’t think so. We can locally grow terrible owners as well, thank you very much: Ashley, Peter Winkelman, the truly appaling Oylstons.

What’s the solution then? Well, let’s look at Germany. Clubs have to be majority owned by fans, the famous 50+1 rule. There are ways to circumvent this – Bayer Leverkusen are a company club, and Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig have found loopholes too – that’s why they are so hated by most German fans.

It’s not the perfect solution. Bayern’s unhealthy domination of the Bundesliga might be related to 50+1. But at least German clubs are not owned by a collection of Batman villains.

This solution is of course not practicable in England.

First, cue the usual backlash: copying THE KRAUTS you said? Shut up, REMOANER! Here in Britain we do things the British way – i.e., copying the worse ideas Americans have! Having rich oligarchs own football clubs is just The Way Things Are!

(It really isn’t. Germany and Sweden (who have a similar scheme) are not corbyinite anarcho-syndicalist regimes. Their system works, and we should have the same.)

Second, and most important, the 50+1 scheme would prevent the glut of MONEY those dodgy regimes rain on the Premier League. And those people – the Premier League officials, the player agents, the many parasites feeding on our love of the game – are quite happy with the Saudis, or the Emiratis, or the Nazis or whoever will bring more money.

So we’ll all just have to shut up and watch the games and praise our generous club owners, Emperor Palpatine, Lord Voldemort and Lex Luthor. Who cares as long as they get us a new striker, eh?

Kindest regards,

Ursolin Waxoh

The ownership of Newcastle poses a quandary, and I sympathize with Magpies. Here are some facts:

*Mike Ashley is a terrible man and a worse owner;

*the Saudis are a dreadful regime

*other Premier League clubs have horrendous owners

We can dance a lot around these facts, but I think the solution lies beyond them: no man / family/ regime should have sole or even majority ownership of a major football club.

I don’t like that my club is owned by the Glazers. This is not just because the Glazers are repugnant parasites who have leached off Manchester United and damaged our club. It’s because I don’t think any man can own United; it belongs to us, the fans.

Now, lest other mailboxers go calling me a filthy communist, I won’t suggest we make fan-owned clubs mandatory. I won’t even suggest something like the Iberian “associates” model or even the German 50+1 rule – although those are clearly better options.

But how about making clubs LLCs where no individual or company gets to own a majority of shares? Clubs are not like normal businesses. But I’d rather have them run as businesses than as playthings or propaganda wings of the very rich.

James

If the new owners want to embody the spirit of the Newcastle fans and wash away the stench of the old regime and any links Sports Direct and their giant mugs, they can do it all in one swoop and bring back Newcastle Brown Ale as sponsorship for the shirts. Sure they won’t get a massive pay day, but they don’t need it, and they could also pledge to send any sponsorship funds generated as a donation to the local community or NHS. It would be a great statement and the shirts would look f**king great! Proper Old School. In fact United are due new shirt sponsors – are Sharp still trading? Remember when Sharp View Cams were a thing? Ah the 90’s, what a time!!!

Ronan, MUFC

Sportswashing

Some really interesting mails this morning regards the Newcastle takeover (delighted to see the back of that vampire) but sadly I do have to disagree with Steve from Los Angeles mail.

I think sports washing does work, it may not always prompt a complete change of opinion but it does start to chip away.

I attended a golf tournament last year sponsored by Qatar tourism (held in England) and they laid it on thick about why we should come to Qatar and how its improved for tourists and golfers.

I just wanted the free round of golf but you could see it happening, players discussing it as an opportunity and genuinely saying ‘well they’ve got the football too so it can’t be that bad’.

It only takes a couple of minutes to Google why you shouldn’t go to Qatar (and arguably why I shouldn’t have gone to that event) but it was interesting to hear a first hand account of how, even minimally, people’s perception could be changed with a bit of decent sport.

Jon, London

Steven Gerrard…

Unquestionably a great midfielder. No he didn’t have the standard of players around him that Vieira or Keane did – Unless you include England, where I can’t recall him being that good despite having the *greatest players this country has had for generations.

If pushed I would bet that more people would have taken Lampard over Gerrard alongside Scholes in midfield for the tangible benefits that Lampard provided – that doesn’t include waving your arms around a lot.

Kane is not just incredibly good at scoring, his all round game is somehow still overlooked. I’d say to non-Spurs fans that his performances for England alongside Sterling and Sancho were evidence of that.

But we don’t want him to to leave, so the more who think he isn’t that good the better.

I never see Luis Enrique selected in world XI’s – this is an outrage.

Dan Mallerman

Festival of Football

Ok disclaimers first, I have been very busy with work and this subject may have been covered but I missed it, also I am not trying to come up with some magical solution to solve the ending of this season, it’s more a pleasant day dream I had the other day which put a smile on my face.

Gary Neville was the first to mention it and it’s been endorsed by some other people and I think his idea of a sort of World Cup of Premier League football really does have legs. I suspect 90% of people are feeling the same as me, grateful I am still alive but pretty depressed at our current state of affairs. So I began to imagine how those final 9/10 rounds of games could look and Neville’s idea started to make more sense.

Firstly supporters – once it’s safe to play again can you imagine a World Cup style few weeks, every single day a game at 3pm, 6pm and 8pm. Some may still be on lockdown, some may be getting back to work, some may be looking for new work. But every one of us totally starved of football and now overdosing on football like a guy eating bacon butties after splitting up from his vegan girlfriend.

Players – some say this idea is unfair on them, we can’t make them play every couple of days etc. But I don’t think this is true, I think most players would be up for it, the boredom of these isolated months has affected everyone and if you look at all those crappy online videos, they are desperate to play again. Wonderful though it was that they have given money, if they really want to make us start to feel more normal, then do what you are really good at (I am sure all those people who are good at money will be making donations from their hedge funds any day now). But footballers do this for us……we will love you guys even more.

Broadcasters – sad we need to think of these but let’s be honest these are the guys picking up the tab every week (via my back pocket) so we can have some of the best players on the planet. The broadcasters need to claw back lost revenue and they would love this, they would basically be given free hand for a few months to show every game and to milk it for every single weird Renault advert. They already have an eye on this when the removed the 3pm broadcast ban and I genuinely think this would satisfy them.

I have a long holiday booked in June and I honestly get giddy like a schoolgirl thinking of us all coming through this nightmare and then spending weeks in the sun watching 3 live games a day with every single person involved totally excited because we have been starved of one of the things that most of us on this site live for……the beautiful game.

Graham Kirk (Sunny Manchester)

(Thank you NHS, postie, delivery driver and Ali who works in the garage near me who keeps bread, eggs and milk under the counter for regulars like me)

Taking on the world XI…

Somehow found I’ve omitted a Brazilian, but here you go.

GK – Jan OblakRB – Darijo Srna

CB – Paolo Maldini

CB – Vincent Kompany

LB – Phillip Lahm

CM – N’golo Kante

CM – Steven Gerrard

RW – Lionel Messi

SS – Dennis Bergkamp

LW – Cristiano Ronaldo

ST – Edinson Cavani

Alex, LFC

Tried to put my World XI as a comment on a related article but it is completely impossible even to get an innocuous list of names through your moderator these days, so here it is as a letter… as a general rule this thing is much, much easier if you are old like me and can remember seeing a lot of great players!

Southall (Wales)

Maldini (Italy)

Beckenbauer (Germany)

Figueroa (Chile)

McGrain (Scotland)

Best (N Ireland)

Zidane (France)

Gerrard (England)

Rep (Netherlands)

Messi (Argentina)

Zico (Brazil)

It’s remarkable how many selections are nixed by having played for NY Cosmos or other US teams.

Anyway, have a lovely day.

Chris (LFC)

This is almost certainly flawed as I had but little time, but I would enjoy seeing the frontline having a go at Steve Finnan…

1. Jussi Jaaskelainen

2. Seamus Coleman

3. Kalidou Koulibaly

4. Kompany

5. Maldini

6. Kante

7. Gerrard

8. Messi

9. Cristiano Ronaldo

10. Dennis Bergkamp

11. Lewandowski

Luke Johnson

This trend is doing the rounds lately so thought I’d give it a go. While I’m confident it’s a solid XI, I’m not 100% confident that none of these players shared a club at some point in time (I’m sure fans of F365 more knowledgeable than me will highlight any potential errors anyway!)

Here goes…

Oblak

Lahm, Terry, Kompany, Maldini

Keane, Zidane

Messi, Bergkamp, Mane

Cavani

Shane, nervously awaiting responses, Kilkenny, Ireland

I’ve been very interested in readers’ Best XIs, but still think they are rather mainstream in selection. I’ve tried to be a little bit off the wall in my selections, so here goes.

Jose Luis Chilavert

Trent Alexander Arnold

Kalidou Koulibaly

Franco Baresi

Marcelo

David Alaba

Mohamed Abou Terika

Jay Jay Okocha

Heung Min Son

Didier Drogba

Leo Messi

I think that is a pretty slick, fluid lineup so I don’t have any formation set. I’ve also managed to avoid many of the usual countries. And I’m certain my team would do yours any time and any place.

MN Aditya

Different seasons XI

To ease lockdown boredom here’s an all time XI challenge with a difference: You can only pick one player from each season, and the player is only as good as they were that season. I’ve also only gone with players that have played during my time as a fan.

Pepe Reina (06/07)

One of the few players that wouldn’t make team normally, bit there was no room for Alisson with the one season per player restriction. Reina was fantastic though when he first started though, and statistically this was his best season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (19/20)

So far above every other right back of the last 30 years that I just had to include him. He’s been phenomenal this season. The fact that his inclusion excludes Alisson and Mane speaks volumes.

Jamie Carragher (05/06)~

Had to make the team, and being honest this specific season is more about fitting him in somewhere, but he was consistent for many years, so I’m sure he was excellent here.

Virgil Van Dijk (18/19)

One of the most influential signings of all time? Transformed the defence immediately and being a January signing allowed him to hit the ground running. This season he was a colossus and nearly won the Ballon d’or for his efforts.

Jean Arne Riise (01/02)

Robbo would be my left back of choice, but no room at the inn, so Riise gets the nod. 7 goals and 4 assists in a season Liverpool finished second. And what a left foot.

Javier Mascerano (09/10)

Exactly what you want from a holding midfielder. Part of one of the best midfield trios the Premier League has ever seen. He was good enough this year that Barcelona wanted him, so that’s good enough for me.

Steven Gerrard (04/05)

First name on the team sheet. He had much better seasons statistically but dragging a team with Traore to win the Champions League eclipses anything else.

Xavi Alonso (08/09)

What a player he was. His technique was so good that he would probably still get into the starting XI of some Premier League teams, even though he’s 38 and retired. He got better and better at Liverpool and sadly, was snapped up by Madrid after this season.

Mo Salah (17/18)

People talk about the 20-goal a season striker and they are rarer than you think. So its frankly ludicrous to hit 32 goals in a season, and be in double figures for assists. Not to mention an extra 10 goals in the Champions League. A season that would be nearly impossible to match.

Luis Suarez (13/14)

Except for the this one. Salah may have scored one more goal that Suarez, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player terrorise defences the way Suarez did this year. Every single week it was simply magical to watch him play. In December of that season he scored 10 goals. In a month! We’ve had many forwards who failed to hit 10 in a season. Whatever you think of him as a person, that season he played at a level that only a handful of footballers ever reach.

Fernando Torres (07/08)

Ah, Torres. So lovely. And so good at hitting the back of the net. I’m not sure there has ever been a decline in football quite like that of Torres, but at his peak he was probably the best out and out striker in the world. 24 goals in 29 starts in a team that only scored 67 goals. And so lovely.

Thats my XI. Would love to read some others.

Mike, LFC, London

Jailbirds XI

Dear Football 365,

Eamonn, Dublin’s, excellent C**ts XI in Thursday’s mailbox set off a few thinking processes, and eventually led me into putting together a Jailbirds XI, a team of players who at one time or another have been detained at Her Majesty’s pleasure. I set myself a couple of rules: they have to have played in England since I started going to games (the 1960s if you’re asking), I tried to avoid sex offenders, although Dennis Wise having a sentence for assaulting a taxi driver overturned spoiled that, and I was fully open to personal bias. I also managed to do it largely from memory, although I had to resort to Google for a goal keeper and left back and for specific details. I appreciate this may not be in the best possible taste, but there you go.

GK – Luke McCormick (causing death by dangerous driving)

FB – Peter Storey (counterfeiting, amongst other things)

CB – Tony Adams (drink driving)

CB – Jan Molby (reckless driving)

LB – Gary Croft (driving while disqualified, first footballer to play with a tag)

RM – Jermaine Pennant (drink driving)

CM – Joey Barton (assault)

CM – Graham Rix (indecent assault)

LM – Mickey Thomas (counterfeiting)

F- Troy Deeney (assault)

F – Lee Hughes (causing death by dangerous driving)

A lot of these players turned their lives around after their time in prison , and if there’s a moral to this, it’s that bad things happen, but it can be up to you what you make of them.

Cheers,

Paul Quinton, Wolves

Best nationality XI…

Since it’s XI season, here’s one with a twist. What’s the perfect nationality to have in a first XI? I’m 20 years old, so some selections are questionable.

Well, to me. In a 4-2-3-1 formation

Goalkeeper – Germany

Centre backs – Italy

Full backs – Brazil

Centre midfielders – Spanish

Attacking midfielder – Argentina

Wingers – French

Striker – Brazil? Couldn’t think of another nationality.

Maybe you’ll make the full backs to be English.. And we are done.

Cheesom, Nigeria( Don’t have any funny thing to write here)

Another interesting XI idea…

We all need something to do and my cousins sprang this one on me yesterday.

Pick your starting 11.

Criteria

You need to have watched each player play professionally. For me, that is the late 90’s onwards.

No two players can be of the same nationality.

No two players can have played for the same club (even if they have played at different times)

3-3-2-2

GK – Oblak – Slovenia – Atletico Madrid/Rio Ave/Uniao de Lieria/Benfica/ Olimpija Ljubljana

CB – Maldini – Italy – Milan

CB – Koulibaly – Senegal – Napoli/Genk/Metz

CB – VVD – Dutch – Liverpool/Southampton/Celtic/Groningen

DM – Gilberto Silva – Brazil – Atletico Mineiro/Gremio/Paninthanikos/Arsenal/America Mineiro

CM – Scholes – England – Man Utd

CM – Zidane – France – Real Madrid/Juventus/Bordeaux/Cannes

RWF – Messi – Argentina – Barcelona

LWF – Son – South Korea – Spurs/Bayer Leverkusen/HSV

CF – Drogba – Ivory Coast – Phoenix Rising/Montreal Impact/Galatasaray/Chelsea/Shanghai Shenhua/Marseille/Guingamp/Le Mans

CF – Lewandowski – Poland – Bayern Munich/Dortmond/Lech Poznan/Znicz Purszkow

Option 2 (3-4-3)

AM – Eriksson – Denmark – Inter/Spurs/Ajax (instead of Son)

LWF – Mahrez – Algeria – Man City/Leicester/Le Havre/Quimper (instead of Drogba)

This is harder than it seems for sure. I would love to see anyone make a decent team while including Zlatan or Seedorf.

Enjoy!

Hakim, Sri Lanka

Poor Claudio is not as bad as Hughes

Seb mentions no one remembers or cares about how Mark Hughes or Claudio Ranieri were replaced by city and Chelsea and that is very true. But both of those managers have had very different managerial successes, they are a million miles apart in ability.

Ranieri came back and won the premier league in the craziest fashion showing he could walk the walk meanwhile mark Hughes came back and made Southampton look like a team of players who had never met each other before and then his replacement showed it was clearly the manger that was flawed.it just seems unfair to lump a league winning manager in with someone who may possibly be the worst tactical manager I have ever seen.

Aaron, CFC, Ireland.