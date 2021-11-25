Gennady Golovkin reveals the terms of his trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez, claiming to know the “secret” to defeating the pound-for-pound king.

In 2017, Golovkin was unlucky to only receive a draw in their first fight.

After another middleweight classic, Canelo won a rematch a year later, dividing opinion once more.

Since then, the Mexican superstar has looked nearly unstoppable, winning four divisions and establishing himself as the undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Since GGG, no one has ever brought Canelo to the brink of defeat and required favorable scoring.

And the Kazakh legend still believes he has the answer to finally defeating his great adversary, but can only reveal it in the ring.

“Of course there is a secret,” Golovkin says in an exclusive interview with SunSport.

“However, that’s not the kind of secret you talk about; that’s the kind of secret you show.”

“I’m sure Canelo has secrets against me, and I have secrets against him,” he says.

“We all have keys to victory, and the only way to find out if those keys fit the lock is to fight for it.”

Fans demanded a trilogy decider after 24 epic rounds between them, in which Golovkin, 39, was left empty handed.

Canelo, 31, settled down in weight and even won the WBO light-heavyweight title, as well as all the marbles at super-middleweight.

GGG, on the other hand, has stayed at 160 pounds as the IBF champion and will face Japan’s Ryota Murata, 35, in Saitama on December 29 to unify the WBA title.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is still hopeful for a third fight between Golovkin and Canelo, believing it will be the most profitable for both parties.

Triple-G, one of boxing’s most feared punchers, is well aware of the potential financial gain.

The demand for tickets to see this fight is likely to be the highest of any potential fights.

However, he insists that the tense trilogy fight be properly brokered, ensuring that the rivalry between the superstar boxers is finally settled.

“This fight should be publicized properly, and it should pique everyone’s interest,” Golovkin says.

“Because, let’s be honest, it’s one of – if not the most – highly anticipated fights, despite the fact that it will be our third.

“Of all the potential fights that might be available, the demand for this one is probably the highest.”

