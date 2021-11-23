Geno Auriemma has admitted something about this year’s squad.

Geno Auriemma has made an open statement about this year’s squad.

Following UConn’s rout of No. 1 Connecticut, Geno Auriemma was furious with his players.

On Monday afternoon, South Carolina was ranked No. 1 in the country.

No, it’s not true.

UConn was down 57-54 in the fourth quarter to top-ranked South Carolina, but it was all downhill from there.

The Huskies scored three points in the fourth quarter – no, we’re not kidding – and lost 73-57 to the Gamecocks.

Auriemma went on to describe his teammates as “selfish” and “stubborn as s—t.”

“The object of the game is to win the game, and we didn’t win,” Auriemma explained.

“I don’t understand why this group of players is so selfish.

I’ve coached some of the most famous players in college basketball history.

They weren’t self-centered.

Now I’ve got guys who can’t play a note and are obstinate as hell.

Isn’t it the year 2021?

It’s one thing for Geno Auriemma to make such remarks in the locker room.

It’s one thing to say it in front of the media.

This is a bad look for the college basketball coach, no matter how you spin it.

Perhaps he’s attempting to motivate his team.

The loss to South Carolina, on the other hand, is likely to have been the tipping point.

Auriemma, on the other hand, took it a step further and felt compelled to publicly chastise his players.

Following Monday’s loss to South Carolina, the Huskies have a lot of questions to answer.

A priority appears to be the team’s culture.

Geno Auriemma Makes a Brutally Honest Statement About This Year’s Team

