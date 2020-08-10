Gent star Igor Plastun left needing stitches in his penis after horror injury as his own team-mate knees him in groin

BELGIAN league star Igor Plastun needed stitches in his PENIS after being kneed in the groin by his own teammate.

The Gent defender was left doubled up in agony after colliding with keeper Thomas Kaminski as they attempted to deal with a cross.

And to add insult to injury, the ball ran loose for the aptly-named Facundo COLIDIO to score Sint Truiden’s winner.

Plastun was clearly in agony and accidentally flashed his member at onlookers as he surveyed the damage on his way off the pitch.

The Ukraine international was substituted before Gent medics sewed up his manhood by the side of the field.

One observer quipped: “Thankfully he didn’t need plastic surgery.”

It was a game of two halves for the 29-year-old, who had earlier scored his side’s equaliser in their 2-1 defeat on Sunday.

Plastun helped Gent finish Belgian league runners-up last season.

He joined them from Bulgarians Ludogorets for £450,000 in 2018.

Earlier this season, two Liverpool fans missed their Champions League win over GENK after accidentally travelling to GENT.