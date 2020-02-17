George Ford says England will use memory of Ireland’s 2018 win at Twickenham as fuel

England will bottle the feeling of seeing Ireland win the Six Nations Grand Slam at Twickenham two years ago and use it this week, according to George Ford.

Despite thrashing the Irish 32-20 and 57-15 in the most recent two Tests between the sides England are still stung by 2018.

Fly-half Ford said of the 24-15 defeat that saw the Irish clinch the title at Twickenham under Joe Schmidt: ‘Yeah we remember.

‘We never like losing matches particularly here at home. We haven’t spoken about that. Maybe in Test week we’ll dive into a few things to get us right emotionally.

‘It’s a balance isn’t it? Don’t want to look too far in the past but if it’s something you can use to get yourself to a higher level then you use it.

‘We’ll see what the two or three critical things are that we need to do to make sure we’re ready for this game.’ With Andy Farrell now the Ireland head coach Ford knows England face a stern examination.

Ford has known Farrell, father of his best friend Owen, since he was a child and worked under the former rugby league great in the previous England set-up.

‘We understand the challenge that lies ahead,’ he said.

‘They are going to be hard to break down from an attack point of view and will be looking to being some line-speed and something a bit different against us in defence.

‘They are probably trying to develop their attack. They have got Mike Catt there as well who is obviously a very good coach.

‘I have experienced that with Catty being here. He thinks about the game from a very attacking point of view.’