George Foreman pleads with Mike Tyson to call off boxing comeback at 53

George Foreman has pleaded with Mike Tyson to not go ahead with his planned boxing comeback and insisted he has ‘done enough great things’.

Tyson, 53, revealed last week he is training for a sensational return to the ring amid plans to fight in a four-round exhibition charity bout.

The former unified champion has not fought since being stopped by Kevin McBride 15 years ago, but has said he wants to fight again and ‘make some money to help some homeless and drug-affected motherf****** like me’.

But Foreman, who became the oldest heavyweight champion at 45 back in 1994, has begged Tyson to reconsider.

Speaking to World Boxing News, Foreman said: ‘Tyson has done enough great things for boxing. No more is needed.

‘He is in the Hall of Fame and was a mighty puncher.’

Tyson bowed out of boxing as a two-time world champion in 2005 after suffering his second knockout defeat on the bounce, having lost to Brit Danny Williams the previous year.

But he has recently opened up on the work he’s been putting in to try and get back in shape in a bid to return to the sport.

‘I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps,’ he said during a live Instagram video.

‘Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition.

Although the sight of Tyson would strike fear into almost anyone who dared to enter the ring with him, he disclosed that he is feeling his body a little more than he used to.

‘I’m starting to put those combinations together. I’m in pain, I feel like three guys kicked the s*** out of me.’