George Kambosos Jr. talks about how Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali inspired him to overcome bullying and become a world champion.

How Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson inspired George Kambosos Jr. to overcome bullying and become a world champion

George Kambosos Jr, boxing’s newest hero, has revealed that legends Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali aided him in reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

The Australian stunned the world by defeating Teofimo Lopez in a split decision to win the unified lightweight championship.

Kambosos got off to a fast start, knocking out Lopez in the first round, but he was knocked out in the tenth round.

But the 28-year-old regained his composure and came away with a stunning points victory.

And it’s been a long road for the Sydney scrapper, who has spoken out about being bullied as a child.

“Look, I was bullied as a young kid,” Kambosos explained exclusively to SunSport.

“When I was a kid, I was overweight, and I always came in last in everything I did.”

“However, I always tried to give it my all in everything I did.

I was bullied several times in school.

All I had to do was stay focused on my goals.

“It was a constant thing, but I overcame it and stayed strong, and as a result, I’m in the position I am today.”

Kambosos told his father Jim when he was 13 that one day he would be a champion, and on November 27 that dream came true.

He now has a chance to become the undisputed lightweight champion, a far cry from the tormented kid from Down Under.

“I had a dream, once I started boxing, to become world champion, and I never lost that motivation for this dream, and I had tunnel vision,” Kambosos, who is married to Bec Pereira and has three children, said.

“I put in a lot of effort, made a lot of sacrifices, and my discipline is unrivaled.”

I stayed focused on the vision and never gave up hope in myself, and it came true.

“I learned at a young age that in order to achieve your goals, you must be willing to make sacrifices, be dedicated to the sport, and train every day.”

“Any young kid out there can do anything they want in life if they have that core belief, dedication, discipline, and sacrifice.”

As a professional, Kambosos is undefeated, and his nickname, ‘Ferocious,’ is a reference to one of his idols, Mike Tyson.

In the Miami gym where Kambosos trained before his victory over Lopez, photos of the former heavyweight champion hang.

And the ‘Worst Man on the Planet’ is just one of several…

