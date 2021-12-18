George Kittle is named the NFL’s “Most Talented” player.

The “Most Talented” Player in the NFL is George Kittle.

George Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, went on a quick rant about one of his teammates while speaking to the media earlier this week.

Trent Williams, the 49ers offensive tackle, doesn’t get enough respect in the NFL, according to Kittle.

Williams is near the bottom of the offensive tackles Pro Bowl ballot, so he made this remark.

Not only does Kittle believe Williams deserves more respect, but he also believes the veteran offensive tackle is the NFL’s most talented player.

“It’s absolutely insane that Trent Williams is eighth in Pro Bowl voting,” Kittle said via ProFootballTalk.

“He’s probably the most gifted football player.”

,.

,

,

Trent Williams is treated with contempt.

I know he gets highlights every now and then, but if you watch the film, every game, every clip, he physically dominates the person across from him.”

George Kittle Names The “Most Talented” Player In NFL

George Kittle Names The “Most Talented” Player In NFL