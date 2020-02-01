George North at centre for Wales’ Six Nations curtain-raiser against Italy as Taulupe Faletau starts

George North’s move to centre for Wales was confirmed on Thursday afternoon as Wayne Pivac revealed his first Test side for the Italy Six Nations game.

As Sportsmail revealed the 91-cap winger has been chosen as the emergency covering option in the midfield and will wear the No 13 shirt in Cardiff this Saturday.

With Jonathan Davies and Owen Watkin injured, North shifts inside, alongside Hadleigh Parkes, with New Zealand-born Scarlets back-three player Johnny McNicholl lined up for his debut from the right wing.

‘I’m really happy with the side and really looking forward to this weekend,’ said Wales head coach Pivac ahead of his full debut as coach.

‘It is great for Johnny McNicholl to get his first cap, I thought he played really well against the Barbarians so it is a great opportunity for him this weekend.

‘George has had a number of games in the midfield for Wales and more recently for the Ospreys and he has been running there in training. We have been impressed with him there and he is excited by the opportunity.’

As also reported by Sportsmail on Wednesday night, Rhys Webb makes his return to the Welsh shirt for the first time since December 2017, as he takes his spot on the bench having been previously ruled out from selection while playing in France.

There is no place for Gloucester teenager Louis Rees-Zammit though, as Cardiff Blues fly-half Jarrod Evans acts as Dan Biggar’s back-up and Saracens centre Nick Tompkins completes back-line replacements.

Taulupe Faletau comes straight into the side at No 8 – having not featured since March 2018 due to injury – joining Aaron Wainwright and Justin Tipuric in the back-row.

Up front Dillon Lewis starts at tight-head and will join a front-row with Wyn Jones and Ken Owens.

Alun Wyn Jones will win his 135th cap, skippering the side again with Jake Ball alongside him.

‘Nick (Tompkins) has trained really well and has impressed and we are looking forward to seeing him at some stage during the game,’ added Pivac.

‘We’ve had a couple of injuries, Josh Navidi picked up a hamstring injury so he is out for a few weeks, while Liam Williams, Owen Watkin, Gareth Davies and Elliot Dee weren’t quite ready to be available for selection.

‘The whole team has a great vibe and we are looking forward to getting out there in front of our home supporters on Saturday.’

Wales last lost to Italy way back in 2007, and have not lost in Cardiff in this tournament since defeat to England in 2017.