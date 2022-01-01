Georgia coach Kirby Smart refused to take a Gatorade bath.

Several Georgia Bulldogs players were getting ready to give head coach Kirby Smart a Gatorade bath with less than a minute left in the Orange Bowl.

They were, however, unable to complete the task.

Smart made it clear he didn’t want a Gatorade bath by waving his players off the field.

This exchange was caught on camera by an ESPN camera crew.

Although it was disappointing that Smart did not allow his players to participate in the Gatorade bath, the reason for his decision is clear.

Smart explained why he turned down a Gatorade bath following the Orange Bowl victory in his postgame press conference.

“I’m not interested in celebrating that,” Smart told ESPN. “We’ll look back on that win and be proud of it, but we’re focused on the task at hand, and that’s the goal.”

They put in three to four weeks of hard work to earn this opportunity, and it was a one-game season before it, and now it’s another one-game season.”