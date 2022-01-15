Georgia Defensive Back Transfers To SEC Rival

Jalen Kimber, a Georgia defensive back, is relocating to Florida.

Kimber announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Florida after winning the national championship with the school’s arch-rival on Monday.

“I took some time to pray and reflect before making this post because the last few days have been difficult,” Kimber explained.

“I’ve had a fantastic time at UGA for the past two years.

I will treasure the hard work, sweat, and tears that went into bringing the National Championship back to Athens for the rest of my life.

You have all played an important role in my development and growth over the last two years, coaches and staff.

My brothers, my DAWGS, you’re the reason this was such a difficult decision.

I adore you guys 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L 4L

“I appreciate you accepting me into the DAWG family, and I’m glad the Natty has been returned to Athens,” he said.

Congratulations, you have earned it.

It’s time for me to get to work as I travel to my next destination.

The mission is clear, and now is the time to complete it.”

