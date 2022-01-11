Georgia fan who rushed the field is a former college quarterback, according to reports.

Former college quarterback is the Georgia fan who rushed the field.
A Georgia fan who rushed the field during the National Championship game on Monday night isn’t just a random nobody.
Ben Wilson, according to Steven Godfrey, was the Georgia fan who rushed the field.
He was a former walk-on quarterback at the school who was not arrested, according to reports.
Wilson was only given a 24-hour ban from Lucas Oil Stadium after spending 20 minutes in “Colts jail.”
Report: Georgia Fan Who Rushed The Field Is Former College Quarterback
Report: Georgia Fan Who Rushed The Field Is Former College Quarterback
The UGA fan who rushed the field is Ben Wilson…. A former walk-on QB at UGA. Per sources, he was not arrested last night, but instead spent 20 minutes in what he described as “Colts jail” [a holding cell inside the building]and received a 24 hour band from Lucas Oil Stadium. https://t.co/sGOC2sSOeQ
— Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 11, 2022