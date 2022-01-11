Georgia fan who rushed the field is a former college quarterback, according to reports.

Former college quarterback is the Georgia fan who rushed the field.

A Georgia fan who rushed the field during the National Championship game on Monday night isn’t just a random nobody.

Ben Wilson, according to Steven Godfrey, was the Georgia fan who rushed the field.

He was a former walk-on quarterback at the school who was not arrested, according to reports.

Wilson was only given a 24-hour ban from Lucas Oil Stadium after spending 20 minutes in “Colts jail.”

Report: Georgia Fan Who Rushed The Field Is Former College Quarterback

