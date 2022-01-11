Georgia has revealed the details of its National Championship Parade.

Fans in Georgia are gearing up to party like it’s 1980.

The Bulldogs announced the details for the upcoming championship parade following the university’s first national title since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The ceremony will take place at Sanford Stadium on January 15 at noon, according to The Athletic’s Seth W Emerson.

At 12:30 p.m., there will be a parade down Lumpkin Street to the stadium, followed by a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m. and a formal program at 2:00 p.m.

