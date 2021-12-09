Georgia is taking a page from Ohio State’s playbook.

Look at how Georgia is emulating Ohio State’s strategy.

The Georgia Bulldogs will play the Michigan Wolverines for a spot in the national championship game in just a few weeks.

In the Big Ten title game, Michigan stunned Iowa with a dominant performance.

Meanwhile, Georgia lost its first game of the season to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game.

Both teams will be putting their hearts and souls into preparation with only a few weeks to go.

Fans are in the same boat.

The University of Georgia’s Spike Squad is following in the footsteps of Ohio State by crossing out all “M’s” on campus.

It’s worth looking into.

Look: Georgia Takes A Page Out Of Ohio State’s Playbook

Look: Georgia Takes A Page Out Of Ohio State’s Playbook