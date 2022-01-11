Georgia’s National Championship Reaction: Herschel Walker

After the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game on Monday, the sports world was abuzz with messages of congratulations.

Herschel Walker, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, is the latest to comment on the game’s outcome.

Late Monday night, Walker, a former Georgia star running back, took to social media to congratulate his alma mater.

Walker wrote on Twitter, “When you make a DAWG mad, they bite back!! CONGRATS to the Georgia Football DAWGS!!”

Herschel Walker Reacts To Georgia’s National Championship

