Georgia’s QB situation has been revealed by a SEC insider.

Georgia’s QB situation has been updated by a SEC insider.

Stetson Bennett will start at quarterback for Georgia against Michigan on Friday night, according to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

However, this does not rule out the possibility of seeing JT Daniels in action.

Mike Griffith of DawgNation made an interesting comment about Georgia’s quarterback situation on The Paul Finebaum Show this afternoon.

“If JT is needed, they have him,” Griffith said.

This isn’t the most surprising development, given Smart’s recent comments.

“The JT situation is going to be what’s going on [in the game], right? And also is he healthy enough,” Smart told reporters on Wednesday.

SEC Insider Has Telling Update On Georgia’s QB Situation

SEC Insider Has Telling Update On Georgia’s QB Situation