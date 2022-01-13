Georgia’s Staff Could Face More Major Changes, According to a Report

National championships are rarely free, as Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows all too well.

Kirby Smart, Georgia’s head coach, is learning the same lesson this time around.

He’s already lost defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to Oregon, where he’ll become the head coach, but that’s not the end of it.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the team’s offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, may also be on his way out.

Monken might want to return to the NFL, according to Feldman.

Jahmile Addae, the defensive backs coach, could also be on his way out.

“A couple of potential Georgia staff moves to keep an eye on: offensive coordinator Todd Monken may return to the NFL, and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae may also be leaving,” Feldman said.

A couple of potential staff moves to keep an eye on at Georgia: OC Todd Monken may return to the NFL and DBs coach Jahmile Addae also could be moving on, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 13, 2022