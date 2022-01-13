Georgia’s Staff Could Face More Major Changes, According to a Report
National championships are rarely free, as Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows all too well.
Kirby Smart, Georgia’s head coach, is learning the same lesson this time around.
He’s already lost defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to Oregon, where he’ll become the head coach, but that’s not the end of it.
According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the team’s offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, may also be on his way out.
Monken might want to return to the NFL, according to Feldman.
Jahmile Addae, the defensive backs coach, could also be on his way out.
Report: Georgia’s Staff May Undergo More Big Changes
A couple of potential staff moves to keep an eye on at Georgia: OC Todd Monken may return to the NFL and DBs coach Jahmile Addae also could be moving on, per sources.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 13, 2022
Hearing Travaris Robinson is a candidate to join #Georgia’s staff in a defensive backs role. He coached Miami’s DBs in 2021 and worked alongside co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp at multiple SEC spots, including at South Carolina as defensive coordinator.
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 13, 2022