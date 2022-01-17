Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, flaunts her growing baby bump in a form-fitting black dress.

Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, wears a tight-fitting black dress to show off her growing baby bump.

As she counts down the days until the birth of her twins, GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ flaunted her growing baby bump with a touching ‘Three Hearts’ message.

In a photo she shared on Instagram, the pregnant 27-year-old showed off her growing belly in a form-fitting black dress.

Edurne, the partner of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, who gave birth to their first child Yanay in March, was one of the celebrities who liked the post.

Ivana, Georgina’s sister, became a mother in December, and Katia Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, both added heart emoticons to the photo.

The attractive brunette, who stars in a Netflix docu-series about her rags-to-riches journey that premieres on January 27, appeared to be preparing for a photo shoot.

Against the photo she shared with her millions of Instagram followers, she wrote ‘Tres Corazones,’ which is Spanish for ‘Three Hearts,’ a clear reference to her unborn twins.

The model and influencer, who was whisked to Madrid on Cristiano’s £20 million private jet for a romantic meal and a night in a luxury hotel at the start of last week, also showed she was traveling by uploading night-time footage of an airport allegedly taken from her footballer partner’s Gulfstream G200 jet.

Georgina, who has a four-year-old daughter named Alana Martina with Cristiano but cares for his other three children as if they were her own, announced last month that she is expecting a boy and a girl.

In April, the twins are expected to arrive.

She revealed the gender of the unborn twins with a creative video in which she had Alana Martina and Cristiano’s other daughter Eva, also four, burst a balloon that released pink confetti to match their pink pyjamas.

Mateo, Eva’s twin, and Cristiano’s eldest son Cristiano Jr, also known as Cristianinho, wore darker outfits to match the blue confetti that rained down when theirs exploded.

Georgina said she and her family had quickly adjusted to their new life in the UK in an interview with leading Spanish newspaper El Mundo over the weekend.

After reportedly holding crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes and the player’s insistence that only a top-three league finish would suffice, her comments fueled speculation about Cristiano’s future at Old Trafford.

In a rare admission of what she sees as… Argentinian-born model and influencer Georgina, who grew up in the Spanish Pyrenees city of Jaca, also said she missed things like going to the supermarket with the Man United hero.

