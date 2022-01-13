Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancee, is stunning in a pink gown.

After relocating to the United Kingdom, Cristiano Ronaldo’s love is influenced by Downton Abbey.

To promote her upcoming Netflix show I Am Georgina, model Georgina Rodriguez, 27, posed in front of a grand stately home reminiscent of the ITV series.

This month, on her birthday, it will be released.

“Thank you Netflix,” said Georgina, the 36-year-old fiancée of Manchester United’s Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Georgina recently flew to Madrid for a romantic dinner and a night at a five-star hotel, as speculation about his future at Manchester United intensifies.

After CR7 was ruled out of the FA Cup match against Aston Villa due to a hip injury, the couple reportedly flew to Madrid, where CR7 owns a £4.8 million villa.

The couple, who are expecting twin boys and girls, are thought to have flown out of the UK on Ronaldo’s £20 million private jet.

They are also said to have dined at Amos Restaurant on Monday night, where executive chef Jesus Sanchez has three Michelin stars.

The upscale eatery is one of two at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel, which is located on Madrid’s famous Paseo de la Castellana, which runs from south to north.

Ronaldo used to frequent the hotel during his time at Real Madrid before joining Juventus and then Manchester United on a two-year deal at the start of this season.