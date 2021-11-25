Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, wears a coat over her baby bump as the Man Utd Wag strolls through Cheshire.

On Thursday, GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ was spotted in Cheshire wearing a long coat that concealed her baby bump.

The pregnancy was announced by the model, 27, and her partner Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of last month.

The couple is expecting twins, but there has been no sign of a bump four months into Rodriguez’s pregnancy.

That’s because she was wearing leggings, thick socks, and trainers to keep warm in the Cheshire cold.

As they walked through the leafy streets, her friend was also wearing a padded jacket.

Rodriguez posed earlier this week in a different but equally large winter coat that also covered her stomach.

Ronaldo, 36, is the father of four children, all of whom were present at Rodriguez’s most recent ultrasound scan.

The Spaniard shared a photo of the appointment on her Instagram page, showing the children’s delight.

In 2017, Ronaldo stated his desire to have seven children.

Cristiano jr., his oldest child, is 11 years old, and he already has twins, Eva and Mateo, who are four years old.

Alana Martina, Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s three-year-old daughter, is theirs.

