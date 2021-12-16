Georgina Rodriguez, dubbed the “happiest mother on the planet,” takes Cristiano Ronaldo’s children to a £1,500-per-night Lapland cabin to see Santa Claus.

GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ treated her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids to a magical £1,500-per-night Lapland cabin trip to see Santa Claus.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Eva, Mateo, and Alana accompanied Rodriguez, who is expecting twins, on a trip to celebrate Christmas early.

While staying in a cozy cabin decorated for holiday celebrations, the family enjoyed the magical snow setting.

According to Elespanol, Rodriguez paid £1,500 per night for the cabin.

It came with a fully decorated tree, a fireplace, and candle-lit dinners in a white-stained forest setting.

But it was worth it, according to the expecting model, who described the trip as making her “the happiest mother in the world.”

The immaculately dressed five also had the opportunity to meet Santa Claus, the man behind the Christmas magic.

For their trip to Lapland, Eva and Alana wore adorable matching outfits.

Rodriguez wore a cozy all-black outfit with a nice fur hat.

The boys didn’t match, but they still looked dapper.

Despite the bitterly cold -15°C weather, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves on the trip.

